madridActualizado:
La Federación Islámica de Catalunya (FIC), la Unión de Comunidades Islámicas de España (UCIDCAT), la Federación Consejo Islámico de Catalunya (FCIC) y 'Musulmanes contra la Islamofobia' presentaron el pasado martes ante la fiscalía una denuncia contra Vox por delitos de odio. La denuncia se ha formalizado a tenor de la campaña iniciada por el partido ultraderechista el pasado 27 de enero en sus redes sociales con el hastag #stopislamización, según han informado en un comunicado.
Las organizaciones consideran la campaña como "un ataque a la convivencia, efectuado únicamente para arañar los votos del miedo al vecino" y, por ello, debe considerarse "primeramente como un acto despreciable contra la tranquilidad y el buen entendimiento que hay y debe haber entre la riqueza y la diversidad de los vecinos y vecinas de Catalunya" y a la vez como "un abuso y un atentado contra las instituciones y la calidad democrática de nuestro país", han argumentado las entidades musulmanas.
En opinión de estas federaciones, Vox "ha retorcido los límites de la libertad de expresión y las libertades políticas para conseguir poder político a costa de generar miedo, odio y estigmatizar a una parte de los vecinos y vecinas de Cataluña". Con su denuncia, las comunidades islámicas pretenden "hacer frente como parte implicada y mediante los instrumentos que ofrece el estado de derecho, a la sinrazón de un partido y una campaña política basada en el miedo, el odio y la estigmatización de parte de la ciudadanía", afirman.
Piden a la fiscalía de delitos de odio "que investigue todos los hechos relacionados con esta campaña difamatoria hacia las personas musulmanas que convivimos, contribuimos y ayudamos junto con toda la ciudadanía a construir un futuro común mejor para nuestro país". Ninguna institución europea que se considere democrática y que aspire a los máximos ideales de igualdad y justicia social, debería aceptar como válido (el discurso de Vox) para construir nuestras sociedades del futuro", conluyen los denunciantes.
