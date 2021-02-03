Estás leyendo: Tres federaciones de comunidades islámicas formalizan una denuncia por delitos de odio contra Vox

Tres federaciones de comunidades islámicas formalizan una denuncia por delitos de odio contra Vox

La denuncia se ha presentado ante la fiscalía coordinadora de delitos de odio de Catalunya con motivo de la campaña iniciada por Vox el pasado 27 de enero en sus redes sociales con la etiqueta #stopislamización.

El diputado de Vox Ignacio Garriga, cabeza de lista de las elecciones catalanas. - EFE

La Federación Islámica de Catalunya (FIC), la Unión de Comunidades Islámicas de España (UCIDCAT), la Federación Consejo Islámico de Catalunya (FCIC) y 'Musulmanes contra la Islamofobia' presentaron el pasado martes ante la fiscalía una denuncia contra Vox por delitos de odio. La denuncia se ha formalizado a tenor de la campaña iniciada por el partido ultraderechista el pasado 27 de enero en sus redes sociales con el hastag #stopislamización, según han informado en un comunicado. 

Las organizaciones consideran la campaña como "un ataque a la convivencia, efectuado únicamente para arañar los votos del miedo al vecino" y, por ello, debe considerarse "primeramente como un acto despreciable contra la tranquilidad y el buen entendimiento que hay y debe haber entre la riqueza y la diversidad de los vecinos y vecinas de Catalunya" y a la vez como "un abuso y un atentado contra las instituciones y la calidad democrática de nuestro país", han argumentado las entidades musulmanas.

En opinión de estas federaciones, Vox "ha retorcido los límites de la libertad de expresión y las libertades políticas para conseguir poder político a costa de generar miedo, odio y estigmatizar a una parte de los vecinos y vecinas de Cataluña". Con su denuncia, las comunidades islámicas pretenden "hacer frente como parte implicada y mediante los instrumentos que ofrece el estado de derecho, a la sinrazón de un partido y una campaña política basada en el miedo, el odio y la estigmatización de parte de la ciudadanía", afirman. 

Piden a la fiscalía de delitos de odio "que investigue todos los hechos relacionados con esta campaña difamatoria hacia las personas musulmanas que convivimos, contribuimos y ayudamos junto con toda la ciudadanía a construir un futuro común mejor para nuestro país". Ninguna institución europea que se considere democrática y que aspire a los máximos ideales de igualdad y justicia social, debería aceptar como válido (el discurso de Vox) para construir nuestras sociedades del futuro", conluyen los denunciantes.

