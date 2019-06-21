Los colores de la bandera LGTBI volverán a vestir la fachada principal del Congreso de los Diputados durante la semana en la que se celebra el Orgullo. La Mesa de la Cámara Baja ha dado el visto bueno este jueves a que la institución se sume por cuarto año consecutivo a la festividad para reivindicar los derechos del colectivo LGTBI.
Este año, como el anterior, se empleará la simbología en dos de las zonas del edificio del Parlamento. Por un lado, se iluminará la fachada principal, donde se encuentra la escalinata con los leones, con los colores de la bandera. Esta iluminación se realizará durante tres días: el 28 de junio, Día Internacional del Orgullo, y el fin de semana del 6 y del 7 de julio. Ese sábado tendrá lugar en Madrid el desfile.
Además de las luces, se volverá a desplegar la bandera LGTBI en la fachada de la entrada al Congreso de la Calle Cedaceros, en la esquina de la Carrera de San Jerónimo, durante toda la semana de la festividad. El despliegue de la bandera fue el primer acto con símbolos que llevó a cabo la Cámara para sumarse al Día del Orgullo.
Fue en 2015, cuando el diputado socialista Antonio Hurtado le propuso formalmente al entonces presidente del Congreso de los Diputados, Jesús Posada, que se izara la bandera LGTBI "en un lugar público y visible" y como "símbolo de la igualdad".
En julio de 2015 se cumplían 10 años desde la reforma del Código Civil que permitió el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en España. Posada accedió a la petición de Hurtado y los grupos alcanzaron el consenso para que el 3 de julio se izara por vez primera la bandera LGTBI en las dependencias del Congreso de los Diputados.
Desde entonces, la Cámara ha exhibido todos los años la bandera en apoyo a las reivindicaciones por la igualdad y a la festividad del Orgullo. Incluso en julio de 2016, cuando las Cortes se encontraban disueltas tras las elecciones del 26 de junio, el edificio colgó la bandera.
El pasado año, además de este símbolo, se iluminó la fachada del edificio principal con los colores LGTBI, una iluminación que se volverá a repetir en 2019.
