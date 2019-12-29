El ministro de Gobierno de Bolivia, Arturo Murillo, ha anunciado que pedirá a la presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, la expulsión de todos los miembros de la misión diplomática española tras el incidente del viernes, cuando considera que diplomáticos españoles intentaron evacuar a exdirigentes afines a Evo Morales de la Embajada mexicana en La Paz.
"Yo personalmente voy a pedir a la presidenta (Áñez) y a la canciller (Karen Longaric) que pida que estas personas se vayan del país. No es correcto que vengan a hacer lo que quieran", ha afirmado Murillo desde Santa Cruz, según informa la cadena de televisión Unitel. Murillo reprocha en particular la presencia de individuos encapuchados "como si pudieran hacer lo que les da la gana".
Murillo ha aclarado que no está pidiendo que se vaya la Embajada de España "sino las personas que han maltratado y ofendido a los bolivianos". Quienes se presentaron en la Embajada mexicana "maltrataron la sensibilidad boliviana".
Dentro la Embajada mexicana se encuentran aproximadamente diez antiguos dirigentes del Movimiento Al Socialismo del expresidente Evo Morales en calidad de asilados políticos, cuatro de ellos con orden de aprehensión. Son el exministro de la Presidencia Juan Ramón Quintana, la exministra de Culturas Wilma Alanoca, el exgobernador de Oruro Víctor Hugo Vásquez y el exdirector de la Agencia de Gobierno Electrónico y Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación (AGETIC), Nicolás Laguna.
