Susana Ros Martínez, diputada del PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados por Castellón, está recibiendo multitud de comentarios en sus redes sociales tras afirmar en un post en su cuenta de Facebook con motivo de los 50 años de la llegada del hombre a la Luna -y ya eliminado-, que ella era de la opinión de que esa afirmación era incierta: "Yo soy de las que piensa que el hombre no llegó a la Luna. ¿Después de 50 años no hemos vuelto a ir? Sospechoso", publicó la socialista.
Entre las respuestas hay de todo. Desde detractores que califican de "bochornoso" y "vergonzoso" el comentario de la política, hasta quien se une a su misma reflexión y la apoya con un "yo también lo pienso".
Sin embargo, aunque existen todo tipo de teorías de la conspiración, cabe recordar que, tras la primera misión en el espacio el 20 de julio de 1969 a bordo de la nave Apolo XI, el hombre pisó, a posteriori, el satélite hasta en cinco ocasiones más. La última, el 7 de diciembre de 1972 con la tripulación del Apolo XVI.
