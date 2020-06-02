Estás leyendo: El director general de Tráfico comparece ante la Comisión sobre Seguridad Vial

En directo El director general de Tráfico comparece ante la Comisión sobre Seguridad Vial

Pere Navarro Olivella comparece a petición propia y de los Grupos Parlamentarios Popular y Vox, para informar de las líneas generales de actuación en el ámbito de sus competencias en el contexto de la crisis sanitaria de la covid-19.

El director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro, durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa para informar sobre las cifras de accidentalidad de 2017. /BALLESTEROS | EFE

