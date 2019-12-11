El secretario de Acción de Gobierno e Institucional de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, que podría ser uno de los ministrables de un Ejecutivo de coalición con el PSOE, ha borrado en los últimos días todos sus tuits anteriores al 10-N y ha dejado solo 200 de los alrededor de 9.000 que tenía.
Según han confirmado a EFE desde Unidas Podemos, Echenique ha procedido al borrado de los mensajes en esa red social y también de su canal de Telegram, donde sus cerca de 3.000 suscriptores ya no pueden ver mensajes anteriores al día de las últimas elecciones ni tampoco críticas al PSOE.
La "limpieza" de mensajes que puedan resultar polémicos es una de las recomendaciones que los partidos políticos hacen a sus dirigentes que pueden ocupar alguna responsabilidad posterior.
De hecho, se han dado casos como el del exconcejal Guillermo Zapata, que dimitió como responsable de Cultura del Ayuntamiento de Madrid días después de ser nombrado por Manuela Carmena tras publicarse unos tuits polémicos con comentarios suyos sobre las víctimas de terrorismo.
No obstante, desde la formación morada piden desvincular el borrado de los tuits con la conformación del Gobierno y señalan que Echenique ha borrado todo tipo de mensajes, no únicamente los relacionados con sus críticas al socialista Pedro Sánchez.
Anterior secretario general del partido y actual secretario de Acción de Gobierno, Institucional y Programa, Pablo Echenique es doctor en Ciencias Físicas y sonó con fuerza como ministrable en julio.
