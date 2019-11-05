Público
Elecciones 10-N Encuesta: ¿Quién ha ganado el debate electoral a cinco?

Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Albert Rivera, Pablo Iglesias y Santiago Abascal se han enfrentado este lunes al único debate electoral a cinco que habrá en la campaña. 

Media: 2.73
Votos: 11
Los candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno, (i-d) Pablo Casado, Pedro Sánchez, Santiago Abascal, Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera, momentos antes de comenzar el debate electoral que será moderado por los periodistas Ana Blanco y Vicente Vallés. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

