Elecciones 10-N La Generalitat de Catalunya destaca el civismo de la jornada de reflexión

Quim Torra reúne al gabinete de seguimiento de las movilizaciones por la sentencia del 'procés', en clara respuesta a la reunión del comité de coordinación que ha presidido este sábado por la mañana en el palacio de La Moncloa Pedro Sánchez.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. / Europa Press-Archivo

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha asistido esta tarde a la reunión del gabinete de seguimiento de las movilizaciones por la sentencia del procés, en clara respuesta a la reunión del comité de coordinación que ha presidido este sábado por la mañana en el palacio de La Moncloa Pedro Sánchez. Torra ha constatado el "desarrollo cívico y democrático" de las convocatorias de este sábado en Catalunya, jornada de reflexión del 10-N.

Según fuentes de la Generalitat, a la reunión del gabinete, creado cuando se iniciaron las protestas por la sentencia y que este fin de semana se centra en garantizar la seguridad de la cita electoral, han acudido también el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, y los consellers Miquel Buch (Interior) Meritxell Budó (Presidencia) y Ester Capella (Justicia).

En la reunión se han analizado las movilizaciones que han tenido lugar durante la última semana de campaña electoral, así como las convocatorias de la jornada de reflexión de hoy, de las que han destacado su "civismo" y la ausencia de "incidentes destacables".

La mayoría de las movilizaciones de este sábado han consistido en conciertos, charlas y actos convocados por Tsunami Democràtic en cerca de 300 localidades catalanas, que han reunido a varios miles de personas y han transcurrido sin incidentes.

El gabinete también ha evaluado los preparativos para garantizar la seguridad en la jornada electoral de mañana, cuando el Govern adoptará "todas las medidas necesarias para garantizar el normal funcionamiento del proceso electoral", según estas fuentes.

En cuanto a la reunión del comité de coordinación en Moncloa, además de Sánchez, asistieron la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, y el ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

