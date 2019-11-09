Almodóvar consigue cuatro nominaciones en los Premios de Cine Europeo con 'Dolor y gloria'

La película Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, ha conseguido cuatro nominaciones en los Premios de Cine Europeo (European Film Awards), que se entregarán durante la ceremonia de premios que tendrá lugar el 7 de diciembre en Berlín, tal y como han anunciado la European Film Academy y EFA Productions este sábado durante Festival de Cine Europeo de Sevilla.
La cinta de Almodóvar opta a los galardones en las categorías de Mejor película, director, guión y actor (Antonio Banderas) que ahora votarán los más de 3.600 miembros de EFA.
Las nominaciones de Dolor y gloria se suman a las ya anunciadas de otras tres cintas españolas: la película de animación Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas y los cortometrajes Suc de Sindria y The Christmas Gift.
En el apartado de Mejor película, además de Dolor y gloria, competirán también El oficial y la espía, de Roman Polanski; Los miserables, de Ladj Ly; System crasher, de Nora Fingschdeidt; La favorita, de Yorgos Lanthimos; y El traidor, de Marco Bellocchio.
En el apartado de Mejor director se encuentran, además de Almodóvar, Marco Bellocchio (El traidor), Yorgos Lanthimos (La favorita), Roman Polanski (El oficial y el espía) y Céline Sciamma (Retrato de una mujer en llamas).
Mejor actor y actriz
En los apartados interpretativos, a Mejor actriz europea aspiran Olivia Colman (La favorita); Trine Dyrholm (Queens of hearts); Némie Merlant y Adèle Haenel (Retrato de una mujer en llamas); Viktoria Miroshnickenko (Beanpole); y Helena Zengel (System crasher).
Por su parte, al premio al Mejor actor europeo aspiran, además de Antonio Banderas, Jean Dujardin (El oficial y el espía); Pierfrancesco Favino (El traidor); Levan Gelbakhiani (And then we danced); Alexander Scheer (Gundermann); e Ingvar E. Sigurosson (White, white day).
Asimismo, a Mejor guion aspiran, además de Almodóvar, Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella y Francesco Piccolo (El traidor); Robert Harris y Roman Polanski (El oficial y el espía); Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini y Alexis Manenti (Los miserables); y Céline Sciamma (Retrato de una mujer en llamas).
Por último, las cintas que aspiran al premio a Mejor documental son: For Sama, de Waad al-Kateab y Edward Watts; Honeyland, de Ljubomir Stefanov y Tamara Kotevska; Putins's witnesses, de Vitaly Mansky; Selfie, de Agostino Ferrente; y The disappearance of my mother, de Beniamino Barrese.
