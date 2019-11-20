La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, ha señalado este miércoles que ha recibido una llamada del Gobierno para hablar de la investidura, aunque, por el momento la dirigente 'naranja' se desmarca de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.

En una entrevista en la emisora COPE, recogida por Europa Press, Arrimadas ha reconocido un primer contacto, aunque entiende que la "prioridad" del gobierno se ve "clarísima" y pasa por recabar el apoyo de ERC.

"Con Esquerra llevan negociando muchos días. A nosotros nos dejarán un poco para el final", ha señalado. "He recibido una llamada del Gobierno, pero no de Sánchez. Para un primer contacto, no hemos podido concretar contenidos, pero para ver si nos veíamos", ha indicado

