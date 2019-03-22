La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha tildado de "absurda, antidemocrática e infantil" la actuación del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ante el requerimiento de la Junta Electoral Central para retirar los lazos amarillos. La regidora dice que lamenta "muchísimo lo que pasa" porque en democracia hay que aceptar que haya "árbitros que establezcan el tráfico social".

"Que se desobedezcan órdenes de la Junta Central Electoral es lamentable, me da pena, es absurdo. Todos necesitamos esos límites", ha manifestado Carmena en una entrevista en RNE. La alcaldesa defiende que la crisis catalana no debería afectar al debate de las elecciones locales porque lo municipal está "tan pegado a la vida de cada uno que no tiene sentido abandonar lo esencial para ir a otras reflexiones de carácter más político".

Preguntada por los sondeos, ha sostenido que no le preocupan y se ha mostrado convencida de que contará con más apoyos que en 2015 por el "ambiente agradable" que encuentra en el transporte público y por las encuestas de satisfacción con los servicios públicos.

Además, espera seguir gobernando con apoyo del PSOE y mantiene que si no lo logra abandonará la política y serán los que se queden quienes decidan el nombre de su sustituta o sustituto. Sobre un posible pacto entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox ha apuntado que "puede que lo hagan", porque ya ha pasado en Andalucía y asegura que Cs "cada vez se vincula más a un bloque de derecha muy radical".

