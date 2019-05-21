El Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid ha inadmitido a trámite la querella de la coalición electoral Lliures per Europa, liderada por el expresidente de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, contra dos vocales de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por supuesta prevaricación administrativa al vetarlo como candidato.
La JEC excluyó a Carles Puigdemont, Antonio Comín y Clara Ponsatí, que se encuentran fuera de España tras ser investigados por el proceso de independencia de Catalunya, de la lista de JxCat-Lliures per Europa, una decisión no unánime posteriormente corregida por varios juzgados de Madrid, con lo que al final pueden concurrir a las elecciones europeas del 26-M.
El equipo legal de Puigdemont decidió presentar una querella contra los miembros de la JEC Andrés Betancor y Carlos Vidal al estimar que intentaron excluir a los tres candidatos de Lliures per Europa y "mutilar" la lista electoral "aun conociendo que tanto la jurisprudencia como la ley se lo impedía".
En el escrito de la querella alegó que ambos vocales no actuaron con imparcialidad por su animadversión hacia Puigdemont reflejada en artículos y comentarios en redes sociales.
En relación a tuits de uno de los querellados en los que se desprende enemistad manifiesta en relación con Puigdemont, según la querella, la jueza fundamenta en su auto que aún en la hipótesis de que esté acreditada su autoría "no hace que su decisión sea prevaricadora" pues "no se ha aportado indicio alguno" del carácter injusto y arbitrario de la misma.
En cuanto al otro vocal, que cambió en su decisión de criterio en cuanto a si Puigdemont puede ser elegido respecto a un artículo que publicó, la jueza concluye que "el carácter arbitrario de la resolución administrativa se trata de una cuestión de interpretación jurídica que no se vería clarificada por ninguna diligencia de investigación de las interesadas en la querella".
