Estas elecciones autonómicas de Andalucía podrían tener su eco en la política nacional.
La probabilidad de que se adelantasen las elecciones generales aumentarían en el caso de que Susana Díaz no sacase un pacto de gobernabilidad sencillo. Igualmente, la posición de Pedro Sánchez podría verse debilitada si el PSOE andaluz sacase una holgada ventaja sobre sus competidores.
El posible auge de la extrema derecha con Vox podría cambiar el espectro político nacional, ya que Andalucía se convertiría en la primera Comunidad Autónoma con fascistas entre sus cargos de representación parlamentaria.
Ni PP ni Ciudadanos descartan a Vox para formar una coalición de gobierno, según indica la Cadena SER.
Adelante Andalucía espera el resultado final para saber si es segunda fuerza, algo que de ocurrir, abriría múltiples escenarios, incluyendo que la coalición entre Izquierda Unida y Podemos exigiese una alternativa a Susana Díaz en la Presidencia para poder llegar a acuerdos de gobierno.
