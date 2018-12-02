El secretario de Estado británico de ciencia y universidades, Sam Gyimah, ha dimitido este sábado en oposición al acuerdo de brexit propuesto por la primera ministra, Theresa May.
El diputado conservador, que defendió la permanencia en la Unión Europea (UE) en el referéndum de 2016, dice que el pacto consensuado por el Gobierno con Bruselas "hará al país más pobre, menos seguro y más débil", al restarle soberanía en la toma de decisiones.
Con este acuerdo, el Reino Unido se dirige "al fracaso", puesto que cede "su voz, voto y veto", sostiene. "El Reino Unido acabará peor, pasando de hacer normas a obedecerlas", escribe el político, que alerta de que se trata de "un déficit democrático" y "una pérdida de soberanía" que la ciudadanía "nunca aceptará".
Se trata de la séptima baja en el Gobierno británico, incluidos dos ministros, como consecuencia de este acuerdo, aprobado el pasado domingo por los países de la UE, que regula la salida del Reino Unido del bloque y define la futura relación bilateral.
May, que asiste actualmente a la cumbre del G20 en Argentina, confía en recabar suficientes apoyos al pacto, criticado tanto por partidarios como detractores del brexit, antes de que se vote en la Cámara de los Comunes el próximo 11 de diciembre.
La jefa del Gobierno no ha revelado si tiene un plan alternativo en caso de que el texto sea rechazado, lo que abriría una crisis política de consecuencias impredecibles.
