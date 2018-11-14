Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones andaluzas Susana Díaz declara 80,69 euros de saldo en su cuenta bancaria y una vivienda

Los candidatos a los comicios para la elección de la presidencia de Andalucía que se celebrarán el próximo 2 de diciembre han hecho públicos sus bienes. Ninguno de ellos supera los 10.000 euros de saldo bancario.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Susana Díaz tiene 80,69 euros en su cuenta bancaria según la declaración de bienes que ha tenido que publicar para poder presentarse a su reelección en la presidencia de Andalucía | Rafa Alcaide / EFE

Susana Díaz tiene 80,69 euros en su cuenta bancaria según la declaración de bienes que ha tenido que publicar para poder presentarse a su reelección en la presidencia de Andalucía | Rafa Alcaide / EFE

La presidenta de la Junta y candidata a la reelección, Susana Díaz, declara 80,69 euros de saldo total en sus cuentas bancarias, además de una vivienda de 14.212 euros de valor catastral y un depósito bancario de 30.000 euros, según se ha publicado hoy en el Boletín Oficial del Parlamento (BOPA).

En la declaración de actividades, bienes e intereses de los candidatos a las elecciones del 2 de diciembre, que se hace para cumplir la Ley Electoral de Andalucía, Susana Díaz también hace constar otro inmueble urbano de 5.274 euros de valor catastral y un crédito hipotecario al 50 % por valor de 89.014 euros.

El candidato del PP, Juanma Moreno, declara 9.665 euros de saldo en sus cuentas corrientes, una vivienda en Málaga de 82.874 euros y otra en Madrid al 50 % de 48.821 euros, un inmueble de 9.300 euros y otros tres inmuebles al 50 % de 17.281 en total. Moreno cuenta también con un crédito hipotecario de 8.242 euros y un plan de pensiones de 17.254 euros.

La candidata de Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, declara un saldo bancario de 4.495 euros y una vivienda en Cádiz con un valor catastral de 16.584 euros.

Por su parte, el candidato de Ciudadanos, Juan Marín, declara 7.496 euros de saldo bancario, un plan de pensiones de 3.768 euros y dos préstamos de 49.808 euros en total. Marín declara cinco inmuebles, entre ellos una vivienda al 50 % de 43.664 euros, un inmueble rústico al 25 % de 36.000 euros y un local al 25 % de 126.000 euros.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad