El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha abierto dos expedientes sancionadores contra la promotora Live Nation por no dejar pasar comida ni bebida en dos festivales celebrados en la capital, el Mad Cool y el Download, aunque no sancionará a la empresa por no tener ésta su sede social en la capital.

Según han detallado fuentes del área de Salud, Seguridad y Emergencias, el Ayuntamiento "considera abusiva la prohibición de entrada con comida o bebidas adquiridas en el exterior a cualquier espectáculo en cuyo local o recinto el promotor venda comida o bebida y no constituye a dicha prestación el principal motivo de la actividad comercial de la empresa".

Es decir, según este criterio, se puede entrar en un cine o en un concierto con comida o bebida pero no en un restaurante.

Por este motivo y a raíz de una denuncia de Facua sobre el Mad Cool, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha expedientado a la promotora Live Nation, aunque al no poder sancionarla directamente por no tener sede social en la capital traslada el expediente de inspección a la Comunidad de Madrid y con una propuesta de sanción, en concreto de "ejercicio de potestad sancionadora".

En un comunicado, Facua explica que ha denunciado a la promotora del Mad Cool en dos ocasiones, pues esta prohibición ya se dio en 2017, y el Instituto Municipal de Consumo incoó un expediente sancionador al corroborar que en esta edición se mantenía la prohibición, contraviniendo así la Ley de Protección a los Consumidores.