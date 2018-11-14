Público
Multa al Mad Cool El Ayuntamiento de Madrid expedienta al Mad Cool por no dejar pasar ni comida ni bebida del exterior

Desde el área de Salud, Seguridad y Emergencias del Ayuntamiento de la capital han visto desproporcionada la prohibición ya que dentro del recinto la prestación principal no es la venta de alimentos. El expediente pasa ahora a la Comunidad de Madrid con una propuesta de sanción.

Público del festival Mad Cool, celebrado en Madrid. / VÍCTOR LERENA (EFE)

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha abierto dos expedientes sancionadores contra la promotora Live Nation por no dejar pasar comida ni bebida en dos festivales celebrados en la capital, el Mad Cool y el Download, aunque no sancionará a la empresa por no tener ésta su sede social en la capital.

Según han detallado fuentes del área de Salud, Seguridad y Emergencias, el Ayuntamiento "considera abusiva la prohibición de entrada con comida o bebidas adquiridas en el exterior a cualquier espectáculo en cuyo local o recinto el promotor venda comida o bebida y no constituye a dicha prestación el principal motivo de la actividad comercial de la empresa".

Es decir, según este criterio, se puede entrar en un cine o en un concierto con comida o bebida pero no en un restaurante.

Por este motivo y a raíz de una denuncia de Facua sobre el Mad Cool, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha expedientado a la promotora Live Nation, aunque al no poder sancionarla directamente por no tener sede social en la capital traslada el expediente de inspección a la Comunidad de Madrid y con una propuesta de sanción, en concreto de "ejercicio de potestad sancionadora".

En un comunicado, Facua explica que ha denunciado a la promotora del Mad Cool en dos ocasiones, pues esta prohibición ya se dio en 2017, y el Instituto Municipal de Consumo incoó un expediente sancionador al corroborar que en esta edición se mantenía la prohibición, contraviniendo así la Ley de Protección a los Consumidores.

