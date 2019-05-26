Público
Elecciones Europeas La participación en las elecciones europeas sube más de diez puntos 

Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior, una vez computadas el 85,01% de las mesas electorales.

El cabeza de lista del PSOE al Parlamento Europeo, Josep Borrell, ha ejercido su derecho al voto en el Colegio Juan Falcó de Valdemorillo (C.A.Madrid), este domingo en el que se celebran los comicios europeos, municipales y autonómicos. EFE/Javier Lopez H

La participación en las elecciones europeas se cifra en el 34,71% a las 14.00 horas, cuando hace cinco años, en las que no coincidieron con las municipales y autonómicas, fue del 23,87%.

Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior, una vez computadas el 85,01 por ciento de las mesas electorales.

En cuanto a las municipales, los primeros datos de participación la sitúan en el 35,16%, ligeramente superior a la que se registró en 2015, cuando hubo un 34,78%.

El dato de participación de las municipales se refiere al 77,67 por ciento de las mesas computadas. 

[HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN]

