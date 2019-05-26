Público
Avistado por primera vez un oso panda albino 

Según expertos de la reserva Wolong, que tomó la instantánea a mediados de abril, se podría tratar de un ejemplar de uno a dos años de edad que parece gozar de buena salud, aunque se desconoce cuál es su sexo.

Imagen del oso panda albino.

Una reserva natural en la provincia central china de Sichuan avistó por primera vez en la historia un oso panda albino en libertad, informan hoy medios locales.

La fotografía del animal, que también tiene los ojos rojos, fue tomada por una cámara de infrarrojos situada a más de 2.000 metros de altitud.

Ya se conocía la existencia de genes causantes del albinismo en pandas, aunque se trata de la primera vez que se fotografía a un ejemplar de piel totalmente blanca.

No obstante, ya se habían avistado algunos ejemplares con la piel marrón, algo que los expertos también consideraron una mutación genética.

El director de la reserva, Duan Zhaogang, explicó que instalarán más cámaras en la zona para rastrear las actividades de este peculiar mamífero plantígrado blanco.
Según el último censo de pandas realizado en 2014 por el Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza (WWF), existen solamente 1.864 ejemplares en el mundo, y su hábitat natural se limita actualmente a seis zonas montañosas repartidas en las provincias chinas de Sichuan, Shaanxi y Gansu.

