Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Bota de Oro 2019 Leo Messi abrocha su sexta Bota de Oro

Kylian Mbappé no ha podido arrebatarle el galardón este viernes durante la última jornada de la Ligue 1. El argentino anotó 36 goles en 38 jornadas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El delantero del FC Barcelona Leo Messi celebra un gol ante la Juventus. /EFE

El delantero del FC Barcelona Leo Messi celebra un gol ante la Juventus. /EFE

El futbolista argentino Leo Messi, delantero del FC Barcelona, ha sellado por sexta vez en su carrera la Bota de Oro como máximo goleador de las ligas europeas, después de que el francés Kylian Mbappé no haya podido arrebatarle dicho galardón este viernes durante la última jornada de la Ligue 1.

El ariete culé ha conseguido el premio gracias a su reciente Trofeo Pichichi en LaLiga Santander, sexto de su palmarés, por haber anotado 36 goles en 38 jornadas. Con ello, además, Messi igualó a Telmo Zarra como los dos jugadores más laureados de la historia del Pichichi.

El 7 del Paris Saint-Germain era el inmediato perseguidor del 10 del Barça y acumulaba 32 dianas antes de que su equipo terminara la liga. Pero solo marcó un gol en la derrota del conjunto parisino por 3-1 en el campo del Stade de Reims, lo que dejó vía libre a Messi para amarrar su sexta condecoración.

Las cinco anteriores Botas de Oro en el currículum del atacante blaugrana habían sido en la temporada 2009/10, con 34 goles; en la 2011/12, con 50; en la 2012/13, con 46; en la 2016/17, con 37; y en la 2017/18, con 34 goles.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad