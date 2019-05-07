Atresmedia y RTVE han ofrecido la celebración de debates entre los principales candidatos a las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo los próximos días 12 y 22 de este mes, respectivamente, según fuentes de los diferentes partidos políticos. Son los mismos grupos mediáticos que ya organizaron los debates entre los números uno a la Presidencia del Gobierno antes de las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril.
Los partidos trabajan con la previsión de que sean sus cabezas de lista europeos los que acudan al debate de Atresmedia el domingo día 12: Josep Borrell, del PSOE; Dolors Montserrat, del PP; María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop, de Unidas Podemos; y Luis Garicano, de Ciudadanos.
RTVE también ha ofrecido un debate a los candidatos y ha incluido entre los partidos participantes a Ahora Repúblicas (ERC-EH Bildu-BNG) y Vox, mientras que el resto de formaciones políticas con representación en el Parlamento Europeo que no participen serán compensadas en el Canal 24 Horas con un tiempo análogo al empleado, de media, por cada formación política participante en el debate a seis.
Según justifica, están invitados los principales representantes de las formaciones políticas que obtuvieron dos o más eurodiputados en las elecciones europeas de 2014, "además de Vox, en su condición de partido significativo, al haber obtenido más de un 5% de los votos en las últimas elecciones generales".
El miércoles 22, el debate de RTVE se emitiría a las 22.00 horas en La 1, el Canal 24 Horas y el Canal Internacional de TVE. Está previsto con una duración de 100 minutos y está aún en fase de negociación con los partidos políticos. Además, el Canal 24 Horas también ofrecerá en directo el debate entre los líderes de las listas europeas que tendrá lugar el 15 de mayo en Bruselas, ofreciendo traducción simultánea.
Durante la campaña, TVE también ofrecerá entrevistas con los representantes de las formaciones políticas que concurran a las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y al Parlamento Europeo en Los Desayunos de TVE y La Noche en 24 Horas, del Canal 24 Horas.
