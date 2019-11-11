El líder de Vox sigue sin despertar pasiones en su terruño. Santiago Abascal ha vuelto a cosechar unos resultados muy pobres en Amurrio, su localidad natal. En este municipio alavés situado a unos cuarenta kilómetros de Vitoria, el partido ultraderechista ha obtenido 153 votos, exactamente uno más que en las elecciones generales de abril pasado. Si entonces se quedó en el 2,4%, ahora se ubicó en el 2,6%.

No hay quien no conozca a los Abascal en este pueblo de 10.200 habitantes. Los más jóvenes saben quién es Santiago, el político de moda de la extrema derecha. Los más mayores conocieron también a su abuelo, quien ocupó el cargo de alcalde franquista. La fama, sin embargo, no siempre es sinónimo de respaldo. Así lo acaba de comprobar, otra vez, los pocos militantes de Vox en esta localidad.

El único y verdadero salto cualitativo del partido ultra en Amurrio se produjo en las elecciones generales de abril pasado, cuando logró 152 votos –en las votaciones de 2016 había recibido 24–. Un mes después, en las municipales del 28 de mayo, bajó hasta los sesenta votos (1,05%).

Este domingo, mientras Abascal se dirigía a sus simpatizantes en el exterior de la sede del partido en Madrid, sus militantes y simpatizantes en Amurrio comprobaban que en pleno auge nacional allí solo han conseguido un voto más que en abril.

El partido más votado en ese municipio alavés ha sido el PNV, con 1.994 votos (34,4%), seguido de EH Bildu, con 1400 (24,4%). Detrás se ubicaron el PSE (16%), Elkarrekin Podemos (14,9%) y PP (5,8%). En cualquier caso, Vox puede reivindicar que ha superado a Ciudadanos: el partido dirigido hasta ahora por Albert Rivera ha recibido tan solo 27 votos.



Lo ocurrido en Amurrio forma parte de la tónica general de Euskadi: la extrema derecha ha obtenido en la Comunidad Autónoma Vasca 28.659 votos (2,43%), apenas dos décimas más que en abril pasado.