Elecciones Generales 2019 28-A Encuesta: ¿Quién ha ganado el debate electoral en Atresmedia?

El segundo y último debate electoral enfrentó nuevamente a los principales candidatos a la Presidencia del Gobierno: Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos).

Media: 2.75
Votos: 4
Pablo Casado (PP), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos), Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), y Albert Rivera (Cs), antes del inicio del segundo debate electoral a cuatro celebrado en la sede de Atresmedia, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín

