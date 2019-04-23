Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira lo que ha dicho Sánchez en los debates sobre los contratos indefinidos

Ni el lunes el PSOE había convertido 190.000 contratos temporales en fijo ni el martes había transformado 240.000 empleos en indefinidos.

El líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez antes del inicio del segundo debate electoral a cuatro en Atresmedia de los candidatos a presidir el Gobierno de España tras las elecciones del 28-A. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Esta es la mentira

Pedro Sánchez ha mencionado durante el debate electoral en Atresmedia que durante su mandato ha habido “240.000 contratos que estaban en precario y ahora son indefinidos”.

Esta es la verdad

El candidato socialista ya citó durante el debate en RTVE que “había puesto en marcha un plan de empleo que ha permitido convertir 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos” en sus diez meses como presidente.

En este segundo debate ha vuelto a mentir, ya que 132.000 de esos contratos ya iban a convertirse de temporales a indefinidos sin ese plan director cuando el líder socialista llegó a la Moncloa.

Ni el lunes el PSOE había convertido 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos ni el martes había transformado 240.000 contratos precarios en indefinidos.

