Esta es la mentira
Pedro Sánchez ha mencionado durante el debate electoral en Atresmedia que durante su mandato ha habido “240.000 contratos que estaban en precario y ahora son indefinidos”.
Esta es la verdad
El candidato socialista ya citó durante el debate en RTVE que “había puesto en marcha un plan de empleo que ha permitido convertir 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos” en sus diez meses como presidente.
En este segundo debate ha vuelto a mentir, ya que 132.000 de esos contratos ya iban a convertirse de temporales a indefinidos sin ese plan director cuando el líder socialista llegó a la Moncloa.
Ni el lunes el PSOE había convertido 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos ni el martes había transformado 240.000 contratos precarios en indefinidos.
