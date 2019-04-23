Público
Facebook cierra 17 páginas de extrema derecha a pocos días del 28A

Se encontraban dentro de las redes Unidad Nacional Española, Todos Contra Podemos y Lucha por España, que se encargaban de difundir datos falsos o imágenes retocadas. Compartían "casi de manera exclusiva el contenido de la otra en un corto margen de tiempo, con el fin de fingir un falso apoyo público", según un informe". 

Logo de Facebook. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook ha eliminado 17 páginas que "difundían contenido xenófobo, homófobo e islamófobo" y que estaban integradas en tres grandes redes de extrema derecha, cuando quedan cinco días para las elecciones generales.

Este desmantelamiento se ha producido tras la presentación de un informe realizado por la organización estadounidense Avaaz, en el que se alertaba que "estaban gestionadas por cuentas potencialmente falsas y duplicadas, y sumaban más de 1,4 millones de seguidores".

“Así es como el odio se hace viral. Un grupo de extremistas utilizando cuentas falsas y duplicadas para crear redes enteras de falso apoyo a su campaña de disensión", afirma en un comunicado Christoph Schott, director de campaña de Avaaz.

Estos tres grupos, Unidad Nacional Española, Todos Contra Podemos y Lucha por España, se encargaban de difundir datos falsos o imágenes retocadas para compartir "casi de manera exclusiva el contenido de la otra en un corto margen de tiempo, con el fin de fingir un falso apoyo público sin ser transparentes sobre la gestión".

