Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones generales 28A El PSOE lidera la intención de voto con un 31,1%, según un sondeo

Ciudadanos con un 14,4%, Unidas Podemos con un 11,4 (27-30) y Vox con un 11,2 se sitúan por detrás del PP, segunda fuerza con un 21%.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
12/04/2019 - El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada a su primer mitin tras la apertura oficial de la campaña electoral, este viernes en Castellón. EFE/Domenech Castelló

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada a su primer mitin tras la apertura oficial de la campaña electoral, este viernes en Castellón. EFE/Domenech Castelló

El PSOE con un 31,1% de los votos obtendría entre 137 y 139 escaños y lidera la intención de voto para las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril por delante del PP que con un 21,0 por ciento alcanzaría entre los 81 y 86 escaños, según un sondeo de GAD3 para La Vanguardia.

Ciudadanos con un 14,4% (44-46 escaños), Unidas Podemos con un 11,4 (27-30) y Vox con un 11,2 (26-29) se sitúan a continuación liderando el resto de partidos ERC con un 3,6% que le reportarían entre 13 y 15 escaños.

JxCat obtiene entre 3 y 4 escaños, el PNV 6, EH Bildu 2, Compromis 1 y Coalición Canaria 1 según el sondeo de La Vanguardia. En Catalunya, la primera fuerza sería el PSC, con una cuota electoral del 29% y hasta 18 escaños, mientras que ERC lidera el voto nacionalista y pasaría de los nueve escaños del 2016 a 15 ahora, mientras que JxCat obtendría la mitad de los ocho diputados que consiguió CDC en las anteriores legislativas.

También tendría representación Vox con dos escaños por Barcelona, mientras que el PP sufriría un desplome al pasar de seis a dos o tres escaños, y Ciudadanos mantendría su cómputo actual, en torno a cinco parlamentarios.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad