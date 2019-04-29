Público
Elecciones generales Solo un 6,16% de los españoles en el extranjero logró votar el 28-A

Los votos de españoles en el exterior no llegan a los 130.000 pese a que el censo de residentes ausentes CERA supera los dos millones, una cifra ligeramente inferior a la registrada en las elecciones generales de 2016.

Una persona muestra las papeletas de los diferentes partidos que concurren a las elecciones al Parlamento Catalan que se celebran hoy en Cataluña, mientras una persona deposita su voto en la urna en una jornada en la que un total de 5.314.736 personas est

Imagen de archivo. EFE/ Jesús Diges

Los votos de españoles en el exterior no llegan a los 130.000 pese a que el censo de residentes ausentes CERA supera los dos millones; en total en las elecciones del domingo ha votado tan sólo el 6,16%. Esta cifra es ligeramente inferior a la de votos CERA emitidos en las elecciones generales de 2016, que fue de un 6,3% de los inscritos, según el Instituto Nacional de estadística (INE).

El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ha detallado que del total de 2.099.336 españoles que residen en el extranjero y están inscritos en el censo CERA, han ejercido su derecho a voto solo 129.271. Según fuentes de Exteriores, tan solo 181.268 personas se animaron a "rogar" por correo y con un formulario oficial que la Oficina del Censo Electoral les enviara la documentación y las papeletas de votación.

Los electores podían o bien acudir a un consulado u oficina consular española, lo que hicieron 41.353 personas

En el momento de votar, los electores podían o bien acudir a un consulado u oficina consular española, lo que hicieron 41.353 personas. Otros 87.918 optaron por enviar su voto por correo a los consulados, lo que supone que, en total han votado 129.271 residentes ausentes, según Exteriores.

Estos datos no incluyen a los votantes ERTA, que son electores residentes en España y que se encuentran temporalmente en el extranjero durante la celebración de elecciones, y que remiten directamente su voto a las Juntas Electorales Provinciales sin pasar por las embajadas o consulados. Los porcentajes de participación de los votantes CERA rondaba el 30% hasta que, en 2011 un cambio de ley y de sistema de votación introducido para evitar el fraude, resultó en un nivel de participación de un 4,9%.

