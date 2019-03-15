Público
Elecciones generales Podemos, IU y Equo registran ante la JEC la coalición de 'Unidas Podemos'

Así lo han anunciado las tres formaciones en sus respectivas redes sociales, mediante un vídeo en el que muestran cómo queda el logo con el que harán campaña para su nueva cita con las urnas de abril.

Logo de la coalicción 'Unidas Podemos'.

Podemos, Izquierda Unida (IU) y Equo han registrado este viernes ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) la coalición de Unidas Podemos con la que concurrirán juntos en las próximas elecciones generales del 28 de abril, tras reeditar su acuerdo de los últimos comicios de 2016.

Así lo han anunciado las tres formaciones en sus respectivas redes sociales, mediante un vídeo en el que muestran cómo queda el logo con el que harán campaña para su nueva cita con las urnas de abril. "Ahora más que nunca, Unidas Podemos", aseguran en sus respectivos mensajes, a modo de eslogan.

Los aliados han optado por mantener el símbolo del corazón como parte de su imagen de campaña, que ya utilizaron en 2016. No obstante, en esta ocasión, en lugar de aparecer representado como la 'o' de la palabra 'Unidos', figura a la izquierda del nombre de la marca 'Unidas Podemos'.

Unidas Podemos, en feminismo

De esta forma, la coalición deja claro que esta vez han optado por registrar su marca en género femenino, como parte de su apuesta por el feminismo, que convertirán en eje de su programa y su campaña electoral. Además, tanto el corazón como la marca 'Unidos Podemos' aparecen en tonos morado, rojo y verde, los colores característicos de Podemos, Izquierda Unida y Equo, respectivamente.

Por último, la imagen de campaña de la coalición registrada este viernes, unas horas antes de que finalizase el plazo, incluye debajo los logos de las tres formaciones que, en el caso de Podemos -y a diferencia de IU y Equo-, no son sus siglas sino el símbolo del círculo".

