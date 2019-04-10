Público
Elecciones generales Màxim Huerta votará a "Carmena para el Ayuntamiento, a Errejón para la Comunidad de Madrid y al PSOE el 28 de abril"

El exministro de Cultura regresó al plató de Ana Rosa para hablar de su nuevo libro, una conversación que derivó en los detalles sobre su votó de cara a las próximas elecciones.

Mèxim Huerta durante su entrevista en 'El programa de Ana Rosa'. | Telecinco

Tras su dimisión como ministro el 13 de junio de 2018 y desaparecer de la escena pública, el escritor Màxim Huerta ha reaparecido en el plano mediático para ser entrevistado por Ana Rosa Quintana, la que fue su jefa durante once años.

Durante la entrevista, con motivo de la publicación de su nuevo libro Intimidad improvisada, el periodista ha admitido haber pasado unos meses "muy difíciles" a raíz de su dimisión al frente del Ministerio de Cultura seis días después de haber asumido el cargo. Un momento que ha recordado con tristeza aunque ha asegurado "no estar arrepentido de haber dicho sí a Pedro Sánchez", e incluso ha admitido que volvería a aceptar el reto.

El ex colaborador también ha aprovechado su reaparición televisiva para dar a conocer su opinión de cara a unas elecciones ya inminentes, en las que ha desvelado que votará a "Manuela Carmena para el Ayuntamiento, a Íñigo Errejón para la Comunidad de Madrid" y "al PSOE el 28 de abril", pese a no haber recibido ninguna llamada de Sánchez tras su dimisión.

