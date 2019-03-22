Actúa, la formación de izquierda que encabeza el exlíder de Izquierda Unida Gaspar Llamazares, ha logrado reunir los avales necesarios para poder concurrir a las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril.
En un comunicado, Actúa señala que ha recabado más de 7.000 firmas en la Comunidad de Madrid, por encima del listón que exige la ley, lo que permitirá a Llamazares presentarse como candidato a presidente del Gobierno.
La formación asegura que su objetivo prioritario el 28 de abril es "evitar la abstención en la izquierda" y que la ciudadanía opte "por una opción que construya un espacio colaborativo progresista".
Actúa subraya que "la voluntad de diálogo y acuerdo y la solvencia demostradas" por Llamazares le "ponen muy por delante" frente al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y al de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
"La llamada al voto útil es un error que no sabe interpretar la actual representación plural de la democracia, con la que hay que aprender a gobernar", se afirma en el comunicado.
Actúa apela al voto de izquierda que cree que "es posible otra forma de hacer política" y que antepone la lucha contra la desigualdad y la pobreza, la igualdad y el acuerdo.
