La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, salió este jueves en defensa de "la honestidad y la honradez" del precandidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid, Pepu Hernández, y calificó de "calumnias" algunas informaciones que están apareciendo sobre su patrimonio personal.
Lastra, visiblemente molesta por las informaciones aparecidas sobre la sociedad creada por el exseleccionador de baloncesto para canalizar sus ingresos, dijo que Pepu Hernández ya sabía que iba a enfrentarse "a la picadora de carne que es la política" y exclamó. "Ya está bien de que se ataque a la gente que se acerca a la política por el hecho de acercarse"; dijo.
Aseguró que Pepu Hernández no ha cometido ninguna irregularidad "y todo forma parte de la misma parcela de calumnias y difamación, como le ha pasado a Pedro Duque o a Nadia Calviño", dijo.
Lastra aseguró que una vivienda en Ribadesella la compró junto a su mujer, no con la sociedad que tenía como se ha publicado, y no quiso entrar más en detalles sobre las irregularidades denunciadas, remitiéndose al comunicado que ha hecho público Pepu Hernández para explicar su patrimonio.
La "número dos" del PSOE aseguró que sigue en pie la precandidatura de Pepu Hernández y que cuenta con todo el respaldo de la dirección federal, por lo que se mantiene el acto del domingo en Madrid en el que lo presentará Pedro Sánchez.
Al ser preguntada sobre si tanto Ferraz como el secretario general están mantiendo la neutralidad de cara al proceso de primarias, aseguró que nadie podrá poner en duda de que serán una proceso neutral, pero añadió: "Ahora bien, esta comisión Ejecutiva tiene su opinión: el mejor candidato es Pepu Hernández", dijo.
Otros dirigentes del PSOE madrileño consultados por Público también defendieron la honradez del precandidato y lamentaron que cualquiera que da un paso a la política tenga que someterse a un "linchamiento público" sin haber cometido ninguna irregularidad.
