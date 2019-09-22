Inés Arrimadas, diputada de Ciudadanos por Barcelona, ha asegurado en una entrevista con El Español que su partido intentará repetir la fórmula de gobierno con PP y Vox, pero para alcanzar La Moncloa.
"¿Y si podemos lograr lo que ocurrió en Andalucía? Vamos a trabajar para ello", ha asegurado Arrimadas en torno a los resultados del próximo 10 de noviembre. "Si sumamos, habrá gobierno en menos de un mes", insiste.
La política asegura que lo que ha llevado al país a unos nuevos comicios es, fundamentalmente, la falta de intención del presidente de formar Gobierno: "La soberbia ha llevado a Sánchez a ser muy descarado en sus ganas de elecciones. Creo que lo va a pagar en las urnas", arguye.
"Sánchez lo va a pagar en las urnas"
En torno a las contínuas críticas desde Ciudadanos a Sánchez, tachándolo de anticonstitucionalista, Arrimadas reafirma la postura del partido: "Lo que él defiende saca al PSOE de un ámbito muy claro del constitucionalismo. Las condiciones que pusimos las puede cumplir cualquier demócrata que no quiera ir a elecciones", concluye en torno al tema.
"Sánchez no ha querido pactar nada con nadie. Se cree tan bueno y querido por la humanidad que no se ha dado cuenta de que tiene los diputados que tiene", dice sobre el presidente en funciones. Ciudadanos, según una encuesta publicada este domingo, perdería 23 escaños respecto a los últimos comicios.
