Encuestas Pedro Duque, el único ministro que aprueba y el mejor valorado del Gobierno de Sánchez

Los ministros del PSOE obtienen mejores notas que los anteriores dirigentes políticos del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, presidió la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada este viernes, 29 de junio en Moncloa. (CÉSAR P. SENDRA)

El ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, el astronauta Pedro Duque, es el ministro de Pedro Sánchez mejor valorado y, con una puntuación de 5,41, es el único miembro del nuevo Gobierno que supera el aprobado, según el Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), el primero que ha examinado al nuevo Ejecutivo.

A continuación se sitúan el titular de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, con una nota de 4,89 y la de Economía, Nadia Calviño, con 4,81 puntos. El cuarto, Josep Borrell (4,76) es además el más conocido por los españoles, y el único al que valoró casi un 50 por ciento de los encuestados.

En el extremo más bajo de la tabla están la titular de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, con un 4,31 y el de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, con un 4,39. También son de los más desconocidos, junto a la titular de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que, sin embargo, obtiene una nota de 4,51.

Los ministros recién llegados obtienen mejores notas que aquellas con las que se despidieron sus antecesores, ya que el pasado mayo la mejor nota del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, la de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, fue un 3,34.

Todos, además, superan en valoración al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y eso que su 4,04 le sitúa casi en cabeza de los líderes políticos -solo le supera, por una centésima, el diputado de Compromís Joan Baldoví-.

Pedro Sánchez, por tanto, sería el líder mejor valorado de los cuatro principales partidos con un 4,04, seguido de Albert Rivera (3,35), Pablo Iglesias (2,96) y el ex presidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (2,83).

Se trata de la valoración más alta de Sánchez desde 2016. Por otro lado, la nota media de Rivera ha descendido respecto a las últimas encuestas. Así mismo, Iglesias experimenta un incremento en su nota, al igual que Mariano Rajoy.

