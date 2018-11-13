Público
Equiparación salarial El Congreso aprueba la ley para equiparar los sueldos entre las diferentes Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado

ERC, Bildu, PNV y PDeCat no han votado a favor de la ILP que presentó Jusapol respaldada con 550.000 firmas para legislar en torno a la equiparación de los sueldos entre agentes nacionales y autonómicos; y que este miércoles ha sido aprobada por la mayoría de los diputados.

Centenares de policías y guardias civiles esperando a las puertas del Congreso el inicio de la tramitación de una ley para hacer efectiva la equiparación salarial. | Zipi / EFE

El Congreso ha aprobado este martes la toma en consideración de la Iniciativa Legislativa Popular (ILP) promovida por Jusapol para regular por ley la equiparación salarial entre funcionarios de los distintos cuerpos policiales que operan en España, con el rechazo de Esquerra Republicana (ERC), PNV, PDeCAT y Bildu.

Tanto Unidos Podemos como Ciudadanos ya habían avanzado su apoyo a esta iniciativa de Jusapol, la plataforma que agrupa a policías y guardias civiles para pedir la equiparación salarial con los cuerpos autonómicos, lo que en la práctica supone subir sus retribuciones.

Pero estaba por ver qué harían el PP y PSOE, que venían manifestando sus dudas ante esta propuesta y poniendo en valor el acuerdo que en su día firmaron los sindicatos policiales y las asociaciones de guardias civiles representativas y el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy y que el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez ha respetado.

Finalmente los dos partidos mayoritarios han acabado respaldando que el Congreso inicie la tramitación de esa propuesta, presentada en su día en la Cámara por el presidente de Jusapol, Natan Espinosa, por respeto a las 550.000 firmas ciudadanas que la avalan.

