Nueva Canarias (NC) ha decidido este jueves votar a favor de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente, porque percibe en el acuerdo que han suscrito PSOE y Podemos "el mismo ADN del pacto de progreso" que le une a ambos partidos al frente del Gobierno del archipiélago.
Al término de la reunión que ha celebrado la Ejecutiva Nacional de NC esta tarde en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, su presidente, Román Rodríguez, ha subrayado que esta vez el voto de su único diputado en el Congreso, Pedro Quevedo, "no era determinante", pero se ha mostrado satisfecho de que el entendimiento al que han llegado con la negociadora del PSOE, la diputada Adriana Lastra.
Ese acuerdo, ha remarcado Rodríguez, consejero de Hacienda de la comunidad autónoma, supone respetar la llamada "Agenda canaria", poner en práctica las mejoras introducidas en el nuevo Estatuto de Autonomía y el Régimen Económico y Fiscal en 2018, resolver el conflicto sobre la deuda que arrastra el Estado con las carreteras de las islas y consolidar las ventajas presupuestarias que los nacionalistas canarios obtuvieron en las cuentas de 2017 y 2018.
Rodríguez ha enfatizado además que su partido apuesta por la estabilidad política y "se ve reflejado" en muchas de las propuestas que Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias han convenido con ejes de su Gobierno de coalición en materia de inclusión social, política fiscal, vivienda, alquileres o lucha contra la crisis climática.
NC ha tomado esta decisión 24 horas antes de que Coalición Canaria, con la que compartió candidatura al Congreso, adopte la suya. Rodríguez ha admitido que cabe la posibilidad de que CC vote en sentido diferente al suyo, algo que, si ocurre, NC "respetará", sin que condicione "nada" en la postura común que esperan seguir manteniendo en la defensa de los intereses de las islas.
