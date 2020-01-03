Tal como estaban previsto, los cinco diputados de EH Bildu se abstendrán en la sesión de investidura del líder socialista Pedro Sánchez, después de que la militancia de la coalición abertzale haya refrendado la decisión de su Mesa Política, proclive a facilitar la constitución del Gobierno de coalición PSOE-UP.
La votación, que se ha llevado a cabo a través de medios telemáticos desde el jueves, se cerró a las 12.00 horas y su resultado ha arrojado un claro apoyo a la abstención, avalada por el 81,4 % de los 5.541 militantes que han participado en la consulta.
La dirección de EH Bildu propuso a sus bases apoyar la abstención al entender que "posibilitando la formación de un Gobierno de coalición PSOE-Unidas Podemos en España, se abre una ventana de oportunidad para la resolución de los graves problemas estructurales" actuales.
‼ El 81,4% de las bases de EH Bildu avala la abstención en la investidura de Sánchez y refrenda la propuesta de la Mesa Política.— EH Bildu (@ehbildu) January 3, 2020
✅ SÍ: 4.406 votos (81,4%).
❌ NO: 756 votos (13,9%).
📄 EN BLANCO: 249 (4,6%).
🗳 Participación: 5.441 votos (40,1%).
👉 https://t.co/gNNiWWHOZy pic.twitter.com/9qvpAHqWXf
