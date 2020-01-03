Público
Público

Investidura Las bases de EH Bildu respaldan la abstención en la investidura de Sánchez

La militancia de la coalición abertzale refrenda la decisión de su Mesa Política con el 81% de los votos a favor

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Reunión del PSOE con EH Bildu en el Congreso. E.P.

Reunión del PSOE con EH Bildu en el Congreso. E.P.

Tal como estaban previsto, los cinco diputados de EH Bildu se abstendrán en la sesión de investidura del líder socialista Pedro Sánchez, después de que la militancia de la coalición abertzale haya refrendado la decisión de su Mesa Política, proclive a facilitar la constitución del Gobierno de coalición PSOE-UP.

La votación, que se ha llevado a cabo a través de medios telemáticos desde el jueves, se cerró  a las 12.00 horas y su resultado ha arrojado un claro apoyo a la abstención, avalada por el 81,4 % de los 5.541 militantes que han participado en la consulta.

La dirección de EH Bildu propuso a sus bases apoyar la abstención al entender que "posibilitando la formación de un Gobierno de coalición PSOE-Unidas Podemos en España, se abre una ventana de oportunidad para la resolución de los graves problemas estructurales" actuales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad