La Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias del Ministerio del Interior ha ordenado el traslado de la etarra Marta Igarriz Iceta de la cárcel de Castellón I a la de Logroño, y el del terrorista Kepa Arronategui Azurmendi de la prisión de Almería a la de Zuera (Zaragoza).
Prisiones, que informa en un comunicado de ambos traslados, detalla que Igarriz, en prisión desde el 11 de abril de 2005, ha cumplido las tres cuartas partes de la condena de 15 años y seis meses que le fue impuesta por tenencia de explosivos y colaboración con banda armada.
El juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria le concedió el pasado mes de julio el segundo grado tras admitir la legalidad penitenciaria. En agosto, la Junta de tratamiento de Castellón I propuso su traslado a otra cárcel más cerca de su familia.
Mientras, Kepa Arronategui Azurmendi, recluido en Almería y en prisión desde 1997, cumple una condena de 158 años, 8 meses y 20 días por asesinatos, tenencia de explosivos, daños, pertenencia a banda armada y atentado a la autoridad.
Entre otras penas, fue condenado a 72 años de cárcel por preparar un atentado contra el rey coincidiendo con la inauguración, en octubre de 1997, del museo Guggenheim de Bilbao, en el que murió un ertzaina de un disparo.
