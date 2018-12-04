Los siete nietos de Francisco Franco han presentado una denuncia contra los altos cargos que firmaron, el pasado 14 de noviembre, el proyecto de presupuesto de obra menor para llevar a cabo la exhumación de los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos.
La denuncia –firmada por Jaime Martínez-Bordiú Franco en nombre de sus hermanos– se dirige contra la subsecretaria de Justicia e instructora del expediente de exhumación, Cristina Latorre, el presidente del Consejo de administración de Patrimonio Nacional, Alfredo Pérez de Armiñán, y el funcionario del Museo del Prado Víctor Cageao Santacruz "que se hizo pasar por director de Inmuebles y Medio Natural de Patrimonio Nacional".
La denuncia también se dirige contra el subsecretario de Presidencia, Antonio Hidalgo López, informan los nietos de Franco en un comunicado por el que dan a conocer este nuevo paso judicial en su oposición a la exhumación de los restos de su abuelo enterrados en la Basílica de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos.
Señalan que todos los denunciados "eran conocedores" de que Víctor Cageao "no ostentaba el cargo de director de Inmuebles de Patrimonio Nacional, pese a lo cual, para acelerar toda la tramitación, a sabiendas de la usurpación de funciones y de la falsedad de la ostentación de dicho cargo, firmó el proyecto de exhumación el 14 de noviembre de 2018".
Según recoge la denuncia, desde Justicia "se solicitó a toda prisa el 13 de noviembre" el proyecto para la exhumación, que "se confeccionó en un sólo día firmándose al día siguiente".
La familia Franco considera que los denunciados pueden haber cometido un delito de prevaricación, además del de usurpación de atribuciones y funciones, porque "se confabularon para vestir el cargo de quien no lo tenía y participando en reuniones, incluso en el propio Valle de los Caídos", al objeto de "planificar técnicamente la exhumación".
