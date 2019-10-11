El Gobierno estima en alrededor de 11.000 euros el coste de los trabajos para exhumar los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos, han indicado este viernes fuentes del Ejecutivo.
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes el acuerdo definitivo que fija la exhumación, traslado e inhumación de los restos de Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio-El Pardo antes del próximo 25 de octubre.
El Valle de los Caídos se cerrará al público a partir de las 18.00 horas de este viernes para que puedan comenzar los preparativos de la operación, que el Ejecutivo sitúa entre los próximos "18 a 22 de octubre".
En cualquier caso, en el acuerdo de este viernes el Gobierno se compromete a avisar "con al menos 48 horas de antelación" a la familia de la fecha y hora concreta de la exhumación. Los medios de comunicación también serán advertidos con la misma antelación.
La familia, si ése es su deseo, podrá estar presente en los actos de exhumación e inhumación. En el entierro, y si así lo solicitan los familiares, se organizará una breve e íntima ceremonia religiosa. Lo que no se les permitirá, ni a ellos ni a ninguno de los presentes, será captar imágenes o sonidos de esos momentos.
