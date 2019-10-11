El prior de la Abadía del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, no opondrá resistencia para que el Gobierno entre en la basílica para proceder a la exhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco, aunque no renuncia a agotar la vía legal.
Según ha adelantado Vida Nueva y ha confirmado Europa Press, el prior del Valle de los Caídos no se opondrá finalmente a la entrada a la basílica. En concreto, fuentes directas de la Abadía han puntualizado a Europa Press que no opondrán "resistencia violenta" para que entren en el templo pero que la Abadía puede recurrir "según las vías legales".
Precisamente, el Gobierno ha informado este viernes 11 de octubre de que exhumará los restos de Franco antes del 25 de octubre. Además, el Valle de los Caídos cerrará sus puertas a las 18.00 horas de este viernes y cuando vuelva a abrirlas ya no reposarán en ella los restos de Franco. El prior Santiago Cantera había precisado antes a Europa Press que la Abadía ha actuado "siempre dentro de la legalidad".
