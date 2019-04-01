El Valle de los Caídos ha recibido en este primer trimestre del año un total de 81.284 visitantes, lo que supone un aumento del 74,74% con respecto a las cifras del mismo periodo en 2018, según han indicado fuentes de Patrimonio Nacional. Durante el mes de marzo acudieron al monumento 36.893 personas por los 22.910 visitantes que fueron al Valle de los Caídos en el mismo periodo de 2018. Esta cifra supone un aumento del 61%.
En los primeros tres meses del año tuvo una afluencia de 81.284 personas por las 46.517 que la visitaron en 2018. El porcentaje de subida muestra un aumento del 74,74%. Los visitantes ya se duplicaron en el mes de febrero, al recibir 24.705 personas por los 12.409 de 2018.
El pasado mes de enero hubo un aumento del 75,8% en el número de visitantes, con la afluencia de un total de 19.686 personas. Las entradas al monumento se han incrementado desde que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez anunció su intención de exhumar los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, proceso que se aceleró el pasado mes de agosto con el decreto ley para modificar la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
El Valle de los Caídos está administrado de forma temporal desde 1982 la Fundación de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos. Los monjes tienen cedido el lugar en el que se encargan de la Abadía, la Hospedería y la Escolanía.
