Público
Público

Facebook revela lo que ha gastado cada partido político en anuncios de la plataforma

Podemos es el partido que más gasta en anunciarse en Facebook, muy por delante de PP y Ciudadanos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (i), junto a la aspirante a la Presidencia a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Serra. - EFE

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (i), junto a la aspirante a la Presidencia a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Serra. - EFE

La red social Facebook ha desvelado el importe que se han gastado los partidos políticos entre el 19 de abril y el 18 de mayo en anuncios de la plataforma. La página de Podemos es el que más dinero ha invertido en este tipo de publicidad, con un importe de 516.918 euros, seguida del Partido Popular -con 217.629 euros-. En tercer lugar se encuentra la página de Ciudadanos, que gastó 187.525 euros, y en cuarto lugar se sitúa el PSOE -con 34.288 euros-. 

Sin embargo, la cifra aportada por los partidos aumenta al no incluirse el dinero que se ha invertido en los perfiles personales de cada miembro. Así, la número dos de Podemos, Irene Montero, cuenta con un gasto de 44.851 euros y el líder del partido, Pablo Iglesias, 43.128. Con estas cifras, este partido ha gastado 734.165 euros, aunque los cálculos acercan el gasto a los 2,03 millones de euros.

Entre los que menos han gastado en la plataforma son Vox -con alrededor de 1.259 euros- o el partido animalista PACMA -con 21.909 euros-. Pincha aquí para obtener más información.

En esta denominada Biblioteca de Anuncios también se puede consultar el gasto total en publicidad en Facebook desglosado por comunidades autónomas. Una clasificación que en el último mes lideraban los 309.334 euros invertidos en anuncios para los usuarios de Catalunya, seguidos por los 301.831 euros para Andalucía, los 238.809 euros para la Comunidad de Madrid y los 195.780 euros para la Comunidad Valenciana.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad