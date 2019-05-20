La coordinadora de Podemos Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, ha anunciado hoy que presentará recurso de apelación contra la sentencia que la condena a pagar 5.000 euros a los herederos del ministro franquista Utrera Molina por denunciar en tuit la vinculación de éste con el asesinato de Salvador Puig Antich y ha asegurado que se mantendrá siempre firme en la defensa de la libertad de expresión “tanto para mi como para toda la ciudadanía”.
Según ha explicado Podemos en un comunicado, los asesores jurídicos de esta formación política consideran que "la sentencia vulnera el derecho a la libertad de expresión de Teresa Rodríguez, la cual conlleva poder criticar las actuaciones políticas, entre ellas las condenas a muerte de la dictadura".
Asimismo, "la resolución se aleja de la jurisprudencia establecida por el Tribunal Constitucional y el Tribunal europeo de Derechos Humanos en materia de derechos fundamentales", afirma Podemos. "Una sentencia de este tipo, que interpreta de una manera restrictiva los derechos fundamentales establecidos en la Constitución Española, será revocada a través del recurso de apelación", confían.
La jueza, agrega Podemos, "en una decisión inexplicable", no entra a ponderar el derecho a la libertad de expresión sino únicamente el sentimiento de unos familiares (los hijos de Utrera Molina) ni valora cuestiones planteadas por la defensa como los derechos a la libertad de expresión y a la crítica política recogido en el artículo 20.1 de la CE y doctrina y jurisprudencia del TC y TEDH, argumentos que incluso esgrimió el ministerio fiscal para solicitar la desestimación de la denuncia interpuesta por los herederos del ministro franquista.
Por último, desde Podemos Andalucía se mantiene que el señor Utrera Molina es directamente responsable -en términos políticos- de la ejecución de Puig Antich, y si por tanto la afirmación de su responsabilidad es plenamente veraz como así lo piensan en los juzgados de Argentina donde se le llegó a investigar por dicha muerte.
