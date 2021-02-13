Alberto Oliart, que fue ministro de Defensa, Sanidad y de Industria y Energía, entre 1977 y 1982 en los sucesivos gobiernos de UCD, ha fallecido esta madrugada en Madrid a los 92 años, informaron a Efe fuentes de la familia.
Oliart, nacido en Mérida (Badajoz) el 29 de julio de 1928, fue asimismo presidente de Radio Televisión Española, su último cargo público, entre 2009 y 2011.
Alberto Oliart era abogado del Estado y entre 1965 y 1968 fue director administrativo y financiero de RENFE y secretario general. Posteriormente regresó al cuerpo de abogados del Estado en el Tribunal Supremo.
En 1973 dejó el Supremo y fue nombrado director general del Banco Hispano Americano, para cuatro años después entrar por primera vez en el Gobierno de UCD, que en 1977 presidía Adolfo Suárez.
Encadenó así sucesivamente las carteras de Industria y Energía, Sanidad y Seguridad Social y Defensa tanto con Suárez como con Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo hasta 1982 cuando el PSOE accedió al Gobierno.
Posteriormente se dedicó a la abogacía y fue miembro de la Comisión Ejecutiva del Banco Hispano Americano hasta 2009, cuando con José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, ejerció el cargo de presidente de RTVE hasta 2011.
