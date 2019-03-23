En 2015, el entonces portavoz del Partido Popular en el parlamento, Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, anunció una reforma en la financiación de partidos electorales en la que prohibía las donaciones de empresas y limitaba en 50.000 euros las aportaciones de personas físicas.
Desde entonces, el PP y Ciudadanos han visto como los donativos a sus respectivos partidos ha caído en más de un 90%, según El País. El partido de Casado ha pasado de 800.000 euros en 2015 hasta 85.000 en 2016.
Atendiendo a los datos del Tribunal de Cuentas de 2014 y 2015 y las cuentas del partido naranja, las aportaciones de Ciudadanos también bajaron considerablemente tras impedir a las empresas hacer donativos.
Las donaciones cayeron un 95%, al pasar de 270.850,57 euros en 2015 a 13.576,15 euros en 2016, informa El País.
La pasada semana, Pablo Casado restó importancia a las cuentas de su partido tras la Comisión de investigación por financiación irregular a su partido y alegó que todas las organizaciones tienen anomalías en sus cuentas. Además, el líder popular acusó al PSOE de "definir estructuras clientelares que impidan la alternancia política".
En el PSOE y en Podemos la reforma no tuvo efectos tan significativos. Mientras que el partido en el Gobierno ha visto como sus donaciones se han incrementado hasta un 37%, Podemos sintió una leve caída del 8%, informa el medio español.
