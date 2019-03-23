Público
Financiación partidos El PP y Cs perdieron el 90% de las donaciones tras prohibir las aportaciones de empresas 

El partido de Casado ha pasado de 800.000 euros en 2015 hasta 85.000 en 2016. Por su parte, el partido de Rivera perdió el 95% de las donaciones.

Albert Rivera y Pablo Rivera.

En 2015, el entonces portavoz del Partido Popular en el parlamento, Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, anunció una reforma en la financiación de partidos electorales en la que prohibía las donaciones de empresas y limitaba en 50.000 euros las aportaciones de personas físicas.

Desde entonces, el PP y Ciudadanos han visto como los donativos a sus respectivos partidos ha caído en más de un 90%, según El País. El partido de Casado ha pasado de 800.000 euros en 2015 hasta  85.000 en 2016. 

Atendiendo a los datos del Tribunal de Cuentas de 2014 y 2015 y las cuentas del partido naranja, las aportaciones de Ciudadanos también bajaron considerablemente tras impedir a las empresas hacer donativos

Las donaciones cayeron un 95%, al pasar de 270.850,57 euros en 2015 a 13.576,15 euros en 2016, informa El País

La pasada semana, Pablo Casado restó importancia a las cuentas de su partido tras la Comisión de investigación por financiación irregular a su partido y alegó que todas las organizaciones tienen anomalías en sus cuentas. Además, el líder popular acusó al PSOE de "definir estructuras clientelares que impidan la alternancia política".

En el PSOE y en Podemos la reforma no tuvo efectos tan significativos. Mientras que el partido en el Gobierno ha visto como sus donaciones se han incrementado hasta un 37%, Podemos sintió una leve caída del 8%, informa el medio español. 

