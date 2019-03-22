La fiscal general del Estado, María José Segarra, ha ordenado a la Fiscalía de Catalunya que, una vez que tenga conocimiento de todas las actuaciones, interponga una querella contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, por ignorar los requerimientos de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC)
La Fiscalía ha informado de la decisión de Segarra, adoptada a pesar de que el Govern de la Generalitat ha retirado este viernes los símbolos que la Junta Electoral le había exigido quitar. El Ministerio Público no especifica el delito por el que se interpondrá la querella, pero el "incumplimiento consciente y reiterado" de los acuerdos de la Junta Electoral encaja en el tipo de desobediencia, que podría acarrear la inhabilitación del jefe del Govern.
La JEC decidió este jueves comunicar a la Fiscalía el incumplimiento por parte de Torra de sus acuerdos de los días 11 y 18 de marzo para que estudie las posibles responsabilidades penales. Este viernes, la Fiscalía General ha remitido el acuerdo a la Fiscalía de Catalunya, a la que compete estudiar el caso por tratarse de un aforado y de un delito cometido en el territorio de la comunidad autónoma. Y lo ha hecho con la orden de que, una vez tenga conocimiento de todas las actuaciones, proceda a ejercitar acciones penales y a interponer la correspondiente querella.
El artículo 410 del Código Penal prevé para el delito de desobediencia por parte de una autoridad pública a resoluciones judiciales "multa de tres a doce meses e inhabilitación especial para empleo o cargo público por tiempo de seis meses a dos años.
Se trata del delito por el que fueron inhabilitados el expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas y las exconsejeras Irene Rigau y Joana Ortega ─por sentencia del TSJ de Cataluña posteriormente rebajada por el Supremo─ y el exconsejero Francesc Homs, que fue juzgado en el Supremo por su condición de diputado nacional cuando se inició el proceso judicial.
