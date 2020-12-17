Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía de Madrid investiga el chat de militares retirados

Público
Público

La Fiscalía de Madrid investiga el chat de militares retirados

Una de las primeras cuestiones que abordará es sobre si el foro es privado o público, algo sobre lo que la ministra de Defensa ya se pronunció hace unos días, considerándolo público y manifestando que hay recorrido judicial en esta causa.

Defensa denuncia a la Fiscalía el chat de mandos retirados en el que se hablaba de fusilar a 26 millones de españoles
Defensa ha remitido a la Fiscalía los mensajes del chat en el que militares retirados hablaban de fusilamientos y golpes de Estado. -ARCHIVO.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha acordado incoar diligencias para investigar el contenido de las conversaciones de un grupo de WhatsApp de militares retirados del Ejército del Aire en el que hablaban de un golpe de Estado contra el Gobierno o incluso mostraban su deseo de "fusilar a 26 millones" de personas. 

En el grupo denominado 'El Chat de la XIX del Aire' figuraban mensajes que la Fiscalía considera que "vierten manifestaciones totalmente contrarias al orden constitucional haciendo alusiones veladas a un pronunciamiento militar". 

Sin embargo, la cuestión principal será dirimir si el chat es público o privado, algo que puede determinar el resultado de esta investigando que acaba de iniciar la Fiscalía madrileña.

Dado que no consta la presencia de personas aforadas en el mencionado grupo de Whatsapp, la Fiscalía de la Comunidad de Madrid remitió las actuaciones a la Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid, al ser la competente, que practicará las diligencias que considere oportunas para el esclarecimiento de los hechos.

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ya anunció hace unos días que cree que el foro de militares es público. Considera Robles que existe recorrido judicial en esta investigación iniciada por la denuncia de su propio gabinete.

Otra de las cuestiones fundamentales será estudiar la posible responsabilidad de los militares al estar todos ellos, al parecer, ya retirados del Ejército.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público