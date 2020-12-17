La Fiscalía de Madrid investiga el chat de militares retirados

MADRID
La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid ha acordado incoar diligencias para investigar el contenido de las conversaciones de un grupo de WhatsApp de militares retirados del Ejército del Aire en el que hablaban de un golpe de Estado contra el Gobierno o incluso mostraban su deseo de "fusilar a 26 millones" de personas.
En el grupo denominado 'El Chat de la XIX del Aire' figuraban mensajes que la Fiscalía considera que "vierten manifestaciones totalmente contrarias al orden constitucional haciendo alusiones veladas a un pronunciamiento militar".
Sin embargo, la cuestión principal será dirimir si el chat es público o privado, algo que puede determinar el resultado de esta investigando que acaba de iniciar la Fiscalía madrileña.
Dado que no consta la presencia de personas aforadas en el mencionado grupo de Whatsapp, la Fiscalía de la Comunidad de Madrid remitió las actuaciones a la Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid, al ser la competente, que practicará las diligencias que considere oportunas para el esclarecimiento de los hechos.
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ya anunció hace unos días que cree que el foro de militares es público. Considera Robles que existe recorrido judicial en esta investigación iniciada por la denuncia de su propio gabinete.
Otra de las cuestiones fundamentales será estudiar la posible responsabilidad de los militares al estar todos ellos, al parecer, ya retirados del Ejército.
