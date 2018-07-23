La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha recurrido este lunes el archivo por el juez Diego de Egea de la investigación contra el excomisario del aeropuerto de Barajas Carlos Salamanca, detenido en noviembre junto al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, por recibir regalos y dádivas a cambio de introducir a ciudadanos guineanos.
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional sobreseyó de oficio el pasado miércoles la causa contra Salamanca (que estuvo imputado en el caso Emperador y se archivó también su caso), su mujer y su hijo por la pieza del caso Villarejo en la que se le atribuía recibir supuestos regalos y dádivas a cambio de introducir en España ciudadanos guineanos de forma ilegal.
Anticorrupción no está de acuerdo con su decisión y ha presentado hoy un recurso de apelación que recaerá en la sección tercera de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia, han informado a Efe fuentes fiscales, que han detallado que en el escrito piden el mantenimiento de las medidas cautelares que le había impuesto el juez de comparecencias ante el juzgado, prohibición de salida de España y retirada del pasaporte.
Este es el segundo recurso que ha interpuesto la Fiscalía en los últimos días contra decisiones de De Egea, después de que el pasado viernes recurriera, también ante la Sala de lo Penal, la puesta en libertad el viernes anterior del comisario Enrique García Castaño, que fue detenido dos días antes como supuesta mano derecha de Villarejo.
