La hermana del joven asesinado en el 83 por este grupo paramilitar ha presentado ante la Fiscalía de Guipúzcoa un escrito para que se incoen diligencias de investigación sobre el papel del expresidente por posible "inducción" a cometer desapariciones forzadas.

Pilar Zabala, la candidata de Podemos a lehendakari. EFE/Gorka Estrada.
bilbao

Actualizado:

europa press

Pilar Zabala, hermana del presunto miembro de ETA asesinado en 1983 por los GAL José Ignacio Zabala, ha presentado ante la Fiscalía de Guipúzcoa un escrito para que se investigue la posible vinculación del expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González con los Grupos Antiterroristas de Liberación.

Zabala, que abandonó Podemos tras haber sido candidata a lehendakari de Elkarrekin Podemos, anunció meses atrás su intención de crear una "plataforma independiente" que "ayudase a investigar" a los GAL.

En la iniciativa presentada ante la Fiscalía de Guipúzcoa, Zabala solicita que se incoen diligencias de investigación para "dilucidar si Felipe González pudiera ser objeto de denuncia por haber incurrido presuntamente en el delito de inducir a cometer atentados y desapariciones forzadas a través de los GAL o haberse prevalido de su cargo público de presidente del Gobierno para tolerar, financiar o encubrir graves vulneraciones de derechos humanos por medio de los fondos reservados".

Entre otras cuestiones, Zabala recuerda en su escrito el presunto informe redactado por la CIA en 1984 —publicado meses atrás— que vincularía a González con la "creación de un grupo de mercenarios para combatir fuera de la ley a terroristas".

Este documento, redactado y recientemente desclasificado por los servicios secretos de Estados Unidos bajo el título España: Terrorismo vasco y respuesta gubernamental dejaba fuera de dudas la implicación del expresidente en la creación de estos grupos para hacer la guerra sucia a ETA.

