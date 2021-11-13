García Egea apela a la unidad del PP pero evita hablar de Ayuso y no zanja la división interna

Puertollano (Ciudad Real)
Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP, ha apelado durante el congreso del partido en Castilla-La Mancha a la unidad como punto clave para sobreponerse y volver a gobernar la comunidad, aunque al mismo tiempo ha evitado hacer declaraciones sobre Isabel Díaz Ayuso y todo indica que no se cruzarán durante el evento de la formación conservadora.
Pese a que está previsto que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid acuda al congreso realizado en Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Egea y ella no se encontrarán, según la agencia EFE. El partido se encuentra dividido en plena pugna por el control de la dirección nacional y hace unas semanas se publicaba que Ayuso tenía bloqueado en su WhatsApp al secretario general Teodoro García Egea.
Al ser preguntado por si este congreso es un punto de inflexión en su relación con Díaz Ayuso, ha rehusado contestar y ha asegurado que "es un antes y un después para que por fin el PP vuelva al gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha", porque "un partido unido como este, como el que tiene Paco Núñez tras él, el que tiene Pablo Casado junto a él, es clave para conquistar retos mayores y ofrecer un proyecto de unión".
"Hoy tenemos un congreso regional y hoy han votado los militantes. Votarán los militantes, como votarán en el resto de congreso regionales que se celebrarán", ha afirmado García Egea.
Asimismo, ha agradecido al presidente del PP en la región y candidato a la reelección, Paco Núñez, y a los cinco presidentes provinciales que "han hecho piña para asumir al reto que tiene" el partido en la comunidad autónoma.
