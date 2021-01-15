madrid
El pasado jueves se daban a conocer los casos de dos alcaldes alicantinos que se habían vacunado sin pertenecer a ningún grupo de riesgo. Este viernes el tema vuelve a ser noticia. La alcaldesa de la localidad cordobesa de Torrecampo, Francisca Alamillo (PSOE) ha emulado su ejemplo y se ha vacunado, según ha confirmado ella misma en redes sociales tras la denuncia hecha por el PP de dicho municipio.
En su perfil de Facebook, la regidora socialista ha explicado que, el 19 de diciembre, la residencia de mayores de la que ella es presidenta, remitió un documento a la directora de Enfermería del Área Sanitaria con los nombres de las personas (residentes y trabajadores) que deseaban vacunarse en donde, efectivamente, ella no aparecía. Es más, asegura que en ese documento se comunicó la relación que le vincula a la residencia y su deseo expreso de no ser vacunada hasta que le correspondiera por el grupo de población al que pertenece.
Según ha contado, el 12 de enero llegaron a la residencia las vacunas y "las enfermeras iniciaron la vacunación sobre el documento que poseían en ese momento". Si bien, la alcaldesa afirma que a la cita no acudieron dos trabajadoras, una de ellas por finalización de contrato.
"Sobraban dos vacunas y las enfermeras pidieron a la dirección del centro que llamara a dos personas rápidamente y el director dijo que en 30 segundos se presentarían dos personas", argumenta la regidora, que acudió a la llamada "como presidenta, puesto que acudo al centro todas las semanas. Por lo tanto, la dosis que le ponen "no le ha sido hurtada a ningún trabajador del centro y, por supuesto, a ningún residente", según concluye la alcaldesa
